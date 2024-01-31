Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Jan 2024 4:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Jan 2024 4:09 AM GMT
പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - native of Palakkad expires at Bahrain
മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഗണേഷ് രാമൻ (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ പുണെയിലാണ് കുടുംബമുള്ളത്.
ഭാര്യ: ഉമ ഗണേഷ്. മക്കൾ: റിയ ഗണേഷ്, റോഷ്നി ഗണേഷ്, രശ്മി ഗണേഷ്( ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ.
പാക്ടും ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫുമായി ചേർന്ന് നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടത്തുന്നു.
