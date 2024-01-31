Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് രാ​മ​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് രാ​മ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് രാ​മ​ൻ (51) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ പു​ണെ​യി​ലാ​ണ് കു​ടും​ബ​മു​ള്ള​ത്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ഉ​മ ഗ​ണേ​ഷ്. മക്കൾ: റിയ ഗണേഷ്, റോഷ്നി ഗണേഷ്, രശ്മി ഗണേഷ്( ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ.

    പാ​ക്ടും ബി.​കെ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:PalakkadBahrain Newsdeath newsexpartiate
    News Summary - native of Palakkad expires at Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X