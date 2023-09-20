കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Sep 2023
20 Sep 2023
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - native of Kollam passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് പതാരം സ്വദേശി ബിജു പിള്ള (43) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ബഹ്റൈനിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയില് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ സരിത ബിജു. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും.
