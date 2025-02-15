കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 8:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 8:21 PM IST
കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Native of Kasaragod passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി എൻ.പി. ഹരിദാസ് (59) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 27 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.
ബഹ്റൈൻ മിനിസ്ട്രി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലും റോയൽ മെഡിക്കൽ സർവീസിലും ബയോമെഡിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറായി സേവനം ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ശ്വാസ കോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെത്തുടർന്നാണ് അന്ത്യം.
ഭാര്യ: സവിത ഹരിദാസ്. മക്കൾ: സൗരഭ്, സ്വപ്ന. (ഇരുവരും വിദ്യാർഥികൾ). മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തുവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story