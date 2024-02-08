Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ; ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം: 22ന് ​പ​കു​തി ദി​വ​സം പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ദി​നം

    മ​നാ​മ: ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വി​വി​ധ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലും ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 22ന് ​പ​കു​തി​ദി​വ​സം മാ​ത്രം പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ദി​ന​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു പു​റ​മെ കാ​യി​ക​വി​നോ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:National Sports DayBahrain News
    News Summary - National Sports Day: 22nd half-day working day
