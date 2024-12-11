Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ ​അ​വ​ധി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 6:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 6:41 AM GMT

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ ​അ​വ​ധി 16, 17 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ ​പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 16, 17 ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    53ാമ​ത് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ​യു​ടെ​യും ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് സിം​ഹാ​സാ​രൂ​ഢ​നാ​യ​തി​ന്റെ 25ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, പൊ​തു സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:National DayholidayBahrain News
    News Summary - National Day holiday on the 16th and 17th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick