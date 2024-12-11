Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 6:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 6:41 AM GMT
നാഷനൽ ഡേ അവധി 16, 17 തീയതികളിൽtext_fields
News Summary - National Day holiday on the 16th and 17th
മനാമ: നാഷനൽ ഡേ പ്രമാണിച്ച് ഡിസംബർ 16, 17 ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
53ാമത് നാഷനൽ ഡേയുടെയും ഹമദ് രാജാവ് സിംഹാസാരൂഢനായതിന്റെ 25ാം വാർഷികത്തിന്റെയും ഭാഗമായാണ് അവധി. മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾ, സർക്കാർ വകുപ്പുകൾ, പൊതു സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവക്ക് അവധിയായിരിക്കും.
