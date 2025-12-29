Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 12:10 PM IST
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 12:10 PM IST

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ം; പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പ​രേ​ഡ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ദേശീയ ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് നടന്ന പരേഡിൽനിന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്​ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ബാ​ബു​ൽ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പ​രേ​ഡ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കാ​പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്​​ട​ർ ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡി​യ​ർ ഈ​സ ഹ​സ​ൻ അ​ൽ ഖ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ്​ കാ​ണാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ളു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വ​ൻ ജ​ന​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:national day celebrationBahrain Newspolice paradegulf news malayalam
    News Summary - National Day celebration; Police parade organized
