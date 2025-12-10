Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    10 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം: അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 16, 17 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ
    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം: അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​വും ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 16നും 17നും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, പൊ​തു സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യാ​ണ് ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷത്തിനായി പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:national dayHolidaycelebrationsannounced
