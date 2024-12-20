Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    20 Dec 2024 1:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Dec 2024 1:39 PM IST

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ: ഒ​യാ​സി​സ് വി​ജ​യം

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ: ഒ​യാ​സി​സ് വി​ജ​യം
    ഒ​യാ​സി​സ് ടീം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്‌​ക്വാ​ഷ് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ ​റി​ലേ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടീം ​ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് 2024 ൽ ​ഒ​യാ​സി​സ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ലെ​വ​ൽ വ​ൺ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​ഷി​ക് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    10 ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ വീ​ത​മു​ള്ള ടീ​മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി നാ​ല് ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:BadmintonNational DayGulf Newsbahrain.
    News Summary - National day Badminton: Oasis win
