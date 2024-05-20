Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    20 May 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    സീ​ഫി​ലെ നാ​സി​ർ ബി​ൻ ജ​ബ്​​ർ അ​ൽ ജ​ബ്​​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സീ​ഫി​ലെ 4650 റോ​ഡു​മാ​യി ചേ​രു​ന്ന നാ​സി​ർ ബി​ൻ ജ​ബ്​​ർ അ​ൽ ജ​ബ്​​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ പൊ​തു​മ​​രാ​മ​ത്ത്​ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ നാ​ല്​ ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും.റോ​ഡി​ൽ പ​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ലൈ​നു​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും റീ​ടാ​റി​ങ്​ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക.

