Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 6:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 6:49 AM GMT

    ന​ടു​വി​ലേ​ടു​ത്ത് ഹം​സ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട്ടേ​രി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ

    ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ന​ടു​വി​ലേ​ടു​ത്ത് ഹം​സ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട്ടേ​രി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ടു​വി​ലേ​ടു​ത്ത് ഹം​സ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ പി.​പി. ജാ​ഫ​റി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഹൂ​റ അ​ൽ ഒ​സ്റ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​ക്കാ​ട്ട് ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക​രീം കു​ള​മു​ള്ള​തി​ൽ യോ​ഗം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പി.​പി. ജാ​ഫ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ക​ല്ലം​പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​ശ്റ​ഫ് മാ​രാ​ന്റ​വി​ട ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Naduviledath Hamsa memorial
