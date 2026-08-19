നബിദിനം: ആഗസ്റ്റ് 25ന് പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശി

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Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 7:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 7:49 AM IST
നബിദിനം: ആഗസ്റ്റ് 25ന് പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശിtext_fields
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News Summary - Nabidinam: August 25 Declared Public Holiday by Crown Prince
മനാമ: പ്രവാചകന്റെ ജന്മദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 25 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്തെ എല്ലാ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും സർക്കാർ വകുപ്പുകൾക്കും പൊതു സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും ഈ ദിവസം അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫയാണ് ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച ഔദ്യോഗിക സർക്കുലർ പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്.
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