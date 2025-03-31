Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    മ്യാ​ന്മ​ർ താ​യ്‍ല​ൻ​ഡ് ഭൂ​ചല​നം, അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ

    മ്യാ​ന്മ​ർ താ​യ്‍ല​ൻ​ഡ് ഭൂ​ചല​നം, അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ
    മ​നാ​മ: മ്യാ​ന്മ​റി​ലും താ​യ്‍ല​ൻ​ഡി​ലും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളെ​യും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsMyanmar Earthquake
