Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_right‘മു​ഖ​ദ്ദി​മ’...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2024 9:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2024 9:09 AM GMT

    ‘മു​ഖ​ദ്ദി​മ’ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക ക​ണ്‍വെ​ന്‍ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ 2024-25 വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​നോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക ക​ണ്‍വെ​ന്‍ഷ​ന്‍ ‘മു​ഖ​ദ്ദി​മ’ ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് മ​നാ​മ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Mukhaddima KMCC Kozhikode District Workers Convention on thursday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X