Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 2:30 AM GMT
മുജീബ് അടാട്ടിലിന്റെ സഹോദരി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Mujib Atattil's sister died in Mecca
മനാമ: ഭർത്താവിനൊപ്പം ഹജ്ജിനുപോയ വീട്ടമ്മ മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കുറ്റിപ്പാല സ്വദേശി കാളിയേക്കൽ സൈതലവിഹാജിയുടെ ഭാര്യ സൈനബ ഹജ്ജുമ്മയാണ് (55) മരിച്ചത്. സർക്കാർ ഹജ്ജ് ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെത്തിയ സൈനബ ഹജ്ജ് കർമം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയിരുന്നു. പിതാവ് അടാട്ടിൽ മൂസ ഹാജി. മാതാവ്: പാത്തുമ്മ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ. മക്കൾ: സൽമാൻ, ഷഹീർ, സൽമ, സുമയ്യ. മരുമക്കൾ: റഫീഖ്, മുഹമ്മദ് അലി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നാസർ, മുജീബ് അടാട്ടിൽ ( അൽ റബീ മെഡിക്കൽ ഗ്രൂപ് ചെയർമാൻ), സുബൈദ, ഷരീഫ. ഖബറടക്കം മക്കയിൽ നടന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story