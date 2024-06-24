Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    മു​ജീ​ബ് അ​ടാ​ട്ടി​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    മ​നാ​മ: ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​നൊ​പ്പം ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു​പോ​യ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. കു​റ്റി​പ്പാ​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കാ​ളി​യേ​ക്ക​ൽ സൈതലവി​ഹാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ സൈ​ന​ബ ഹ​ജ്ജു​മ്മ​യാ​ണ് (55) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഹ​ജ്ജ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ സൈ​ന​ബ ഹ​ജ്ജ് ക​ർ​മം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ് അ​ടാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മൂ​സ ഹാ​ജി. മാ​താ​വ്: പാ​ത്തു​മ്മ ഹ​ജ്ജു​മ്മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ, ഷ​ഹീ​ർ, സ​ൽ​മ, സു​മ​യ്യ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: നാ​സ​ർ, മു​ജീ​ബ് അ​ടാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ( അ​ൽ റ​ബീ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ), സു​ബൈ​ദ, ഷ​രീ​ഫ. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsDeath
    News Summary - Mujib Atattil's sister died in Mecca
