Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം; ന​ജി​ല അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി

    ന​ജി​ല അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ
    ന​ജി​ല അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ശ്നോ​ത്ത​രി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ജി​ല അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​യാ​യി. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ആ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ക​റു​ക​പു​ത്തൂ​ർ, ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ശി​വ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:WinnersQuiz CompetitionBahrain News
    News Summary - Muharraq Malayali Samajam Quiz Competition-Najila Abdurahman won
