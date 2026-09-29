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മുഹറഖ് മലയാളി സമാജം അഹ്ലൻ പൊന്നോണം സീസൺ 7text_fields
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News Summary - Muharraq Malayali Samajam Celebrates
മനാമ: മുഹറഖ് മലയാളി സമാജം ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണാഘോഷം അഹ്ലൻ പൊന്നോണം സീസൺ 7 ബീച്ച് റിസോർട്ട് സല്ലാക്കിൽ വെച്ച് ആഘോഷിച്ചു. സഹൃദയ പയ്യന്നൂരിൻ്റെ നാടൻ പാട്ട് പരിപാടിക്ക് കൊഴുപ്പേകി, എം.എം.എസ് വനിതാ വേദി, സർഗ്ഗ വേദി, കലാവേദി തുടങ്ങിയ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് നിരവധി പേർ വിവിധ പരിപാടികൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു.
പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് അനസ് റഹീം, സെക്രട്ടറി സുനിൽ കുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ ശിവശങ്കർ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ആയ അബ്ദുൽ മൻഷിർ, അരുൺ ദേവ്, പ്രമോദ് കുമാർ, ബാഹിറ അനസ്, ഗോകുൽ കൃഷ്ണൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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