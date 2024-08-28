Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    Muharraq Malayali samajam
    കു​ഞ്ഞി പാ​ർ​വ​തി അ​മ്മ​

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ട​ക​ര​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​വ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര രാ​മ​ത്ത് കു​ഞ്ഞി പാ​ർ​വ​തി അ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. പ്ര​മോ​ദ് വ​ട​ക​ര​യു​ടെ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്ക് ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും എം.​എം.​എ​സ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsMuharraq Malayali samajam
