Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 10:14 AM IST

    'താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​മു​ണ്ട്​' കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ​ത​ല ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം

    ‘താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​മു​ണ്ട്​’ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ​ത​ല ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം
    ‘താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​മു​ണ്ട്​’ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ ത​ല ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​ന ചടങ്ങിൽ നിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ‘താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​മു​ണ്ട്’ ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്​​​സ്​ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന്‍റെ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ്​ ഏ​രി​യ​ത​ല ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ ഓ​ഫീ​സി​ൽ സി​റാ​ജ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ര നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ വി.​കെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    അം​ഗ​ത്വ ​ഫോം ​എ​ൻ.​കെ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ലി അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫി​ന്‍റെ ആ​മു​ഖ​​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​സ​മി​തി​യം​ഗം യൂ​നു​സ്​ സ​ലീം സ​മാ​പ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു

