    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 10:40 AM IST

    മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഐ​നു​ൽ ഹു​ദാ മ​ദ്റ​സ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഐ​നു​ൽ ഹു​ദാ മ​ദ്റ​സ വ​ർ​ഷാ​വ​സാ​ന ദു​ആ സം​ഗ​മം റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ദാ​രി​മി മേ​ലാ​റ്റൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ് ന​ദ്‍വി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ദ്റ​സ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​ന, ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ദ് ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് ക​ണ്ണ​വം ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ർ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. മ​ധു​ര പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ദാ​രി​മി ദു​ആ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. എ​ൻ.​കെ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മു​ജ്ത​ബ പ​രി​യാ​രം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsMuharraq Ainul Huda MadrasaPrayer Meet
    News Summary - Muharraq Ainul Huda Madrasa Annual Prayer Meeting
