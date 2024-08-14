Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 4:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 4:28 AM GMT

    മുഹറഖ് ഒന്നാം മണ്ഡലം ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക സമർപ്പണം പൂർത്തിയായി

    Muharraq 1st Constituency
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ്​ ഒ​ന്നാം മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ഉ​പ തെ​രു​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്​ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി.ശ​നി മു​ത​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ൾ വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ദി​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ മ​ണി വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​​ത്രി​ക​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന സ​മ​യം. ആ​ദ്യ ദി​വ​സം അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Muharraq 1st Constituency By-elections: Submission of papers completed
