മുഹറഖ് ഒന്നാം മണ്ഡലം ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക സമർപ്പണം പൂർത്തിയായി

Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 4:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 4:28 AM GMT
മുഹറഖ് ഒന്നാം മണ്ഡലം ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക സമർപ്പണം പൂർത്തിയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Muharraq 1st Constituency By-elections: Submission of papers completed
മനാമ: മുഹറഖ് ഒന്നാം മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ഉപ തെരുഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് സ്ഥാനാർഥികളുടെ പത്രിക സമർപ്പണം പൂർത്തിയായി.ശനി മുതൽ തിങ്കൾ വരെയായിരുന്നു പത്രിക സമർപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ദിവങ്ങളായി നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്നത്.
ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി ഒമ്പത് മണി വരെയായിരുന്നു പത്രികകൾ സമർപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള അവസാന സമയം. ആദ്യ ദിവസം അഞ്ചുപേരായിരുന്നു പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത്.
