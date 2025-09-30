പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ജയശങ്കറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ജയശങ്കറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Mother of Palakkad Pravasi Association Patron Jayashankar passes away
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ജയശങ്കറിന്റെ മാതാവ് മഞ്ഞളൂർ പഴയചങ്കംവീട്ടിൽ (ജയനിവാസ്) ലക്ഷ്മിദേവി അമ്മ (ജനക ടീച്ചർ-87) നിര്യാതയായി.
ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ മഞ്ഞളൂർ ഏറത്തുമഠത്തിൽ സുധാകരൻ നായർ (റിട്ട. അധ്യാപകൻ). മറ്റുമക്കൾ: രാജലക്ഷ്മി, ഗിരിജ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജയകുമാർ മേനോൻ, പ്രിയ, അനൂപ് മേനോൻ. സംസ്കാരം നടത്തി.
