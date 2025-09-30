Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ജയശങ്കറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി

    പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ രക്ഷാധികാരി ജയശങ്കറിന്റെ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി
    ല​ക്ഷ്മി​ദേ​വി അ​മ്മ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​റി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് മ​ഞ്ഞ​ളൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ച​ങ്കം​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ (ജ​യ​നി​വാ​സ്) ല​ക്ഷ്മി​ദേ​വി അ​മ്മ (ജ​ന​ക ടീ​ച്ച​ർ-87) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി.

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ മ​ഞ്ഞ​ളൂ​ർ ഏ​റ​ത്തു​മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ (റി​ട്ട. അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ). മ​റ്റു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: രാ​ജ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി, ഗി​രി​ജ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ മേ​നോ​ൻ, പ്രി​യ, അ​നൂ​പ് മേ​നോ​ൻ. സം​സ്‌​കാ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Palakkad nativeBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Mother of Palakkad Pravasi Association Patron Jayashankar passes away
