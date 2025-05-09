Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    9 May 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    9 May 2025 10:01 AM IST

    മ​ദ​ർ ഫ്രൈ

    മ​ദ​ർ ഫ്രൈ
    മു​ഹ​സി​ൻ ചീ​ക്കി​ലോ​ട്

    മു​ഹ​സി​ൻ ചീ​ക്കി​ലോ​ട്

    ‘ഇ​ന്ന് ഞാ​യറാ​ഴ്ച​യ​ല്ലേ, എ​ന്താ സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ’, അ​യാ​ൾ ഭാ​ര്യ​യോ​ട് തി​ര​ക്കി. അ​വ​ൾ അ​ക​ത്തെ ഇ​രു​ട്ടു​മു​റി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​മ്മ​യെ എ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നു. അ​വ​രി​രു​വ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​മ്മ​യെ ചെ​റി​യ ക​ഷ്ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കി. സ​വാ​ള​യും ത​ക്കാ​ളി​യും മ​സാ​ല​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് ഫ്രൈ ​ചെ​യ്തെ​ടു​ത്തു. ‘സൂ​പ്പ​ർ’, രു​ചി​ച്ചു നോ​ക്കി​യ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സം ചാ​ന​ലി​ലെ കു​ക്ക​റി ഷോ​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ൾ പു​തി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭ​വം പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ‘മ​ദ​ർ ഫ്രൈ!’

    News Summary - Mother Fry
