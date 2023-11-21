Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2023 4:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2023 4:15 AM GMT

    കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ്​ മാതാവും കുട്ടിയും മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representatory image
    cancel

    മനാമ: സീഫിലെ ഒരു കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ്​ മാതാവും കൈക്കുഞ്ഞും മരിച്ചതായി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. 33 വയസ്സുള്ള ആഫ്രിക്കൻ യുവതിയാണ്​ കൈക്കുഞ്ഞുമായി താഴേക്കു​ വീണത്​. പൊലീസ്​ തുടർനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:MotherChildDeath
    News Summary - Mother and child died after falling from the building
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X