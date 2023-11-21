കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ്​ മാതാവും കുട്ടിയും മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Nov 2023 4:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Nov 2023 4:15 AM GMT
കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് മാതാവും കുട്ടിയും മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Mother and child died after falling from the building
മനാമ: സീഫിലെ ഒരു കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് മാതാവും കൈക്കുഞ്ഞും മരിച്ചതായി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. 33 വയസ്സുള്ള ആഫ്രിക്കൻ യുവതിയാണ് കൈക്കുഞ്ഞുമായി താഴേക്കു വീണത്. പൊലീസ് തുടർനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
Next Story