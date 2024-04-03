Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    3 April 2024 5:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 5:22 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ​ബ​സ്​​ത​കി മ​സ്​​ജി​ദ്​ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം

    മ​നാ​മ: സാ​യി​ദ്​ ടൗ​ണി​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി പ​ണി ക​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ബ​സ്​​ത​കി മ​സ്​​ജി​ദ്​ സു​ന്നീ വ​ഖ്​​ഫ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ശൈ​ഖ്​ റാ​ശി​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഫ​തീ​സ്​ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ജി​രി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു. പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നും പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും വ​ലി​യ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ലു​ള്ള​തെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ​ള്ളി പ​ണി​യു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ബ​സ്​​ത​കി​ക്ക്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ന​ന്ദി പ്ര​കാ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

