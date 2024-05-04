Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    4 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    4 May 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്​

    bahrain.bh വ​ഴി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്കും

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ ​പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്. ഇ-​ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സൈ​റ്റാ​യ bahrain.bh വ​ഴി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഇ-​ഗ​വ​ൺ​​​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ലാ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ നി​യ​മ​രം​ഗ​ത്തെ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്ന്​ പ​ബ്ലി​ക്​ ​പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    servicesBahrain NewsPublic Prosecution
