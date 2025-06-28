Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎം.​എം.​എ​സ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST

    എം.​എം.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ​വും അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും യോ​ഗ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും നാ​െള

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​എം.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ​വും അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും യോ​ഗ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും നാ​െള
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ 10,12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും മ​ക്ക​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​യും ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​എം.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ദ​രം 2025 അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ലി​വി​ങ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചു ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര യോ​ഗ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും ജൂ​ൺ 29 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കി​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ലു​ലു ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ട് ഫ്ലോ​റി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ന​സ് റ​ഹീം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ശി​വ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:celebrationYoga Dayaward ceremonyMMSCommencement
    News Summary - MMS commencement, award ceremony and Yoga Day celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X