Posted Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST
എം.എം.എസ് വിദ്യാരംഭവും അവാർഡ് വിതരണവും യോഗ ദിനാഘോഷവും നാെളtext_fields
News Summary - MMS commencement, award ceremony and Yoga Day celebration
മനാമ: മുഹറഖ് മലയാളി സമാജം ഈ വർഷത്തെ 10,12 ക്ലാസുകളിൽ ഉന്നത വിജയം നേടിയ കുട്ടികളെയും മക്കൾ നാട്ടിലുള്ള രക്ഷിതാക്കളെയും ആദരിക്കുന്ന എം.എം.എസ് വിദ്യാദരം 2025 അവാർഡ് വിതരണവും ആർട്ട് ഓഫ് ലിവിങ് ബഹ്റൈൻ യൂനിറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ചു നടത്തുന്ന അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗ ദിനാഘോഷവും ജൂൺ 29 ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും.
വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴു മുതൽ മുഹറഖ് ലുലു ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് ഗ്രൗണ്ട് ഫ്ലോറിൽവെച്ചാണ് പരിപാടിയെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അനസ് റഹീം സെക്രട്ടറി സുനിൽ കുമാർ, ട്രഷറർ ശിവശങ്കർ എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു
