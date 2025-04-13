Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 11:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 11:58 AM IST

    പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വാണിജ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ കടകളിൽ പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് പ്രീ ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം വി​പ​ണി​ക​ളി​ലും ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലും പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം.

    നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ 80001700 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ലോ Inspection@moic.gov.bh എ​ന്ന മെ​യി​ലി​ലോ 17111225 എ​ന്ന വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ്പ് ന​മ്പ​റി​ലോ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BahraininspectionsMinistry of Commerce and IndustryInspections of re use of edible oil
    News Summary - Ministry of Commerce and Industry strengthens inspections
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X