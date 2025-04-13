Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 April 2025 11:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 April 2025 11:58 AM IST
പരിശോധന ശക്തമാക്കി വാണിജ്യ വ്യവസായ മന്ത്രാലയംtext_fields
News Summary - Ministry of Commerce and Industry strengthens inspections
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ ഗ്രാൻഡ് പ്രീ നടക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം വിപണികളിലും കടകളിലും പരിശോധന ശക്തമാക്കി വ്യവസായ വാണിജ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം.
നിയമ ലംഘനങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപെട്ടാൽ 80001700 എന്ന നമ്പറിലോ Inspection@moic.gov.bh എന്ന മെയിലിലോ 17111225 എന്ന വാട്സ്ആപ്പ് നമ്പറിലോ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പൊതുജനങ്ങളോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
