Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    19 March 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 March 2025 12:46 PM IST

    62 കി​ലോ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്തു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    62 കി​ലോ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്തു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്ചെ​യ്തു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഇ​യ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. 62 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Gulf NewsBahrain NewsArrest
