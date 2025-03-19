Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2025 11:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2025 12:46 PM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ പ്രവാസിയെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്തു. തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിലെ പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഇയളെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. 62 കിലോയിലധികം ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത് പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. നിയമ നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
