Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎം.​ജി. ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:27 AM IST

    എം.​ജി. ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​ജി. ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എം.​ജി ക​ണ്ണൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എം.​ജി. ക​ണ്ണ​ന്‍റെ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്നു വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.30ന് ​ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ല​ക്സ് മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബു ബ​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain News
    News Summary - M.G. Kannan memorial meeting today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X