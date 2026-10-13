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Madhyamam
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    അനുസ്മരണ സദസ്സ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    അനുസ്മരണ സദസ്സ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    മനാമ: സഅദിയ്യ ബഹ്റൈൻ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ സമസ്ത കേരള ജംഇയ്യത്തുൽ ഉലമ സാരഥികളായിരുന്ന താജുൽ ഉലമ സയ്യിദ് അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ അൽ ബുഖാരി, എം.എ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദിർ മുസ്ല്യാർ എന്നിവരുടെ അനുസ്മരണ സദസ്സ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ഗുദൈബിയ കെ.സി.എഫ് കോൺഫ്രൻസ് ഹാളിൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ ഹാജിയുടെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിൽ മജീദ് സഅദി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഐ.സി. എഫ് നാഷണൽ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് അബൂബക്കർ ലത്വീഫി അനുസ്മരണ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തി. അഹ്മദ് സഖാഫി സ്വാഗതവും നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.

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