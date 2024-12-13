Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 11:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 11:21 AM GMT

    റീട്ടെയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരെ ആദരിച്ച് മെഗാ മാർട്ടും മാക്രോ മാർട്ടും

    റീട്ടെയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരെ ആദരിച്ച് മെഗാ മാർട്ടും മാക്രോ മാർട്ടും
    മനാമ: റീട്ടെയിൽ മേഖലയുടെ നട്ടെല്ലായ റീട്ടെയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരെ ആദരിച്ച് മെഗാ മാർട്ടും മാക്രോ മാർട്ടും. റീട്ടെയിൽ എംപ്ലോയീസ് ഡേയാണ് റെഡ് (RED)എന്ന പേരിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    ഓഫീസ് ജീവനക്കാർ ഷോപ്പ് ഫ്ലോർ ടീമുകളെ കാണാനും അവരുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാനും ഈ ദിവസം വിനിയോഗിച്ചു. ഔട്ട്‌ലെറ്റുകൾ സന്ദർശിക്കുക്കുയും ഈ ദിവസത്തിന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള ചിന്തകൾ പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.


    എല്ലാ ടീമുകൾക്കും സമ്മാനങ്ങളും നൽകി. റീട്ടെയിൽ ടീം വഹിക്കുന്ന സുപ്രധാന പങ്ക് അംഗീകരിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ദിനാചരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:retail employee
    News Summary - Mega Mart and Macro Mart honoring retail employees
