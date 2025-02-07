Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    7 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST
    7 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST

    മ​നാ​മ: ലു​ലു ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ആ​ലി റം​ലി മാ​ളി​ൽ മെ​ഗാ ക്ലി​യ​റ​ൻ​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. 20 മു​ത​ൽ 80 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​രെ വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വി​ലാ​ണ് ക്ലി​യ​റ​ൻ​സ് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള ലാ​പ്ടോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​റു​ക​ൾ, പ്രി​ന്റ​റു​ക​ൾ, ടോ​യ്‌​സ്, സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന​റി, വീ​ട്ടു​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പാ​ദ​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ, ട്രോ​ളി ബാ​ഗു​ക​ൾ, ലേ​ഡീ​സ് ബാ​ഗു​ക​ൾ, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​ക്‌​സ​സ​റീ​സ്, ഫ​ർ​ണി​ച്ച​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ക്ലി​യ​റ​ൻ​സ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ അ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ മെ​ഗാ ക്ലി​യ​റ​ൻ​സ് നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും.

