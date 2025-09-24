Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_right‘എം.സി.എം.എ ഓണോത്സവം’...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 2:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 2:04 PM IST

    ‘എം.സി.എം.എ ഓണോത്സവം’ വടംവലി മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ‘എം.സി.എം.എ ഓണോത്സവം’ വടംവലി മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ‘എം.സി.എം.എ ഓണോത്സവം’ വടംവലി മത്സര വിജയികൾക്ക് ട്രോഫി കൈമാറുന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഓണാഘോഷത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി നടത്തിയ വടം വലി മത്സരത്തിൽ ഓണോത്സവം 2025 ന്റെ ഭാഗമായി വടം വലി മത്സരം എം.സി.എം.എ. സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. വടംവലി മത്സരത്തിൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം കരസ്ഥമാക്കി താരാസ് പൂനൂർ ജേതാക്കളായി. വിജയികൾക്കുള്ള കപ്പ് കേരളീയ സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി.വി.രാധാകൃഷ്ണ പിള്ള കൈമാറി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationBahrain Newstug-of-war competitiongulf news malayalam
    News Summary - ‘MCMA Onotsavam’ tug-of-war competition organized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X