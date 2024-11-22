Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:17 AM GMT

    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി

    mcma
    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ ത​​ല​​ശ്ശേ​​രി സ്വ​​ദേ​​ശി അ​​സീ​സി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (എം.​സി.​എം.​എ) അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ത​​ല​​ശ്ശേ​​രി നി​​ട്ടൂ​​ർ ബാ​​ലം സ്വ​​ദേ​​ശി അ​​സീ​സി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി. ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ എം.​സി.​എം.​എ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് യൂ​സ​ഫ് മ​മ്പാ​ട്ട് മൂ​ല വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​സീ​സ് പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര​യെ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു.

    46 വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​മാ​​യി മ​​നാ​​മ സെ​​ൻ​​ട്ര​​ൽ മാ​​ർ​​ക്ക​​റ്റി​​ൽ ജോ​​ലി ചെ​​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​​സീ​​സ് ആ​ദ​ൽ​മാ​ണ് (66) നി​​ര്യാ​​ത​​നാ​​യ​​ത്. ഒ​രു മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

