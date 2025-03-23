Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 12:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 12:13 PM IST

    മാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മാ​ട്ടൂ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ശ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ വി.​പി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മം നൂ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ.​സി ഉ​ദ്ഘ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​റാ​ജ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​ഫി​യു​ടെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യും പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യോ​ടെ​യും സം​ഗ​മം സ​മാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar MeetBahrain
    News Summary - matool association grand iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X