Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST

    മ​റീ​ന ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    മ​റീ​ന ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​റീ​ന എ​ഫ്.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​റാ​മ​ത് മ​റീ​ന ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ന​വം​ബ​ർ 20, 21 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സി​ഞ്ച് അ​ഹ്‍ലി സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ എ​ട്ട് മു​ൻ​നി​ര ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 20ന് ​ഗ്രൂ​പ്പ് ഘ​ട്ട മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും 21ന് ​സെ​മി​ഫൈ​ന​ലും ഫൈ​ന​ലും ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

