Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​ന്തി പാ​ല​സ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 3:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 3:54 AM GMT

    മ​ന്തി പാ​ല​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ബു​ദ​യ്യ​യി​ലും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Manti Palace Restaurant
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ന്തി പാ​ല​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ബു​ദ​യ്യ ശാ​ഖ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ന്തി പാ​ല​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ശാ​ഖ ബു​ദ​യ്യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ച്ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് റ​ബീ​ഹ് അ​ൽ ദോ​സ​രി, ഗാ​സി സ​ലീ​ഹ് അ​ൽ ദോ​സ​രി, മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഹ​മീ​ദ് കേ​യം​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ മു​ത​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BudaiyaBahrain newsManti Palace Restaurant
    News Summary - Manti Palace Restaurant in Budaiya
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick