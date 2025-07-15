Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    15 July 2025 9:19 AM IST
    15 July 2025 9:19 AM IST

    മനാമ-മുഹറഖ് ഫ്ലൈഓവർ ഡിസംബറോടെ പൂർത്തിയായേക്കും

    മനാമ-മുഹറഖ് ഫ്ലൈഓവർ ഡിസംബറോടെ പൂർത്തിയായേക്കും
    ഫ്ലൈ​ഓ​വ​ർ ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​നാ​മ​ക്കും മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​നു​മി​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലൈ​ഓ​വ​ർ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഡി​സം​ബ​റോ​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യേ​ക്കും. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് ല​ഘൂ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബു​സൈ​ത്തീ​നി​ലെ സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് 105ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ഫ്ലൈ​ഓ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഓ​രോ ദി​ശ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ര​ണ്ട് പാ​ത​ക​ളു​ള്ള ഈ ​പാ​ലം മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ്, ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ പാ​ലം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര സു​ഖ​ക​ര​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി മ​റ്റൊ​രു പാ​ല​വും നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്.

