മനാമ-മുഹറഖ് ഫ്ലൈഓവർ ഡിസംബറോടെ പൂർത്തിയായേക്കും

Posted Ondate_range 15 July 2025 9:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 July 2025 9:19 AM IST
മനാമ-മുഹറഖ് ഫ്ലൈഓവർ ഡിസംബറോടെ പൂർത്തിയായേക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Manama-Muharraq flyover may be completed by December
മനാമ: മനാമക്കും മുഹറഖിനുമിടയിലുള്ള പുതിയ ഫ്ലൈഓവർ ഈ വർഷം ഡിസംബറോടെ നിർമാണം പൂർത്തിയായേക്കും. ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക് ലഘൂകരിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ബുസൈത്തീനിലെ സ്ട്രീറ്റ് 105ലാണ് പുതിയ ഫ്ലൈഓവർ നിർമിക്കുന്നത്. ഓരോ ദിശയിലേക്കും രണ്ട് പാതകളുള്ള ഈ പാലം മുഹറഖ് റിങ് റോഡ്, ശൈഖ് ഈസ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ പാലം തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രധാന റോഡുകളുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കും. ബഹ്റൈൻ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ എയർപോർട്ടിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്ര സുഖകരമാക്കുന്നതിനായി മറ്റൊരു പാലവും നിർമാണത്തിലാണ്.
