Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    മനാമ തീപിടിത്തം; ഇരകൾക്ക് ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫ് ന്റെ കൈത്താങ്ങ്

    ഗിഫ്റ്റ് വൗച്ചറുകൾ കൈമാറി
    BKSF
    ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫ് ഗിഫ്റ്റ് വൗച്ചറുകൾ കൈമാറുന്നു

    മനാമ: മനാമ ഓൾഡ് സൂഖിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തത്തിൽ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് കൈത്താങ്ങായി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കേരള സോഷ്യൽ ഫോറം ഗിഫ്റ്റ് വൗചറുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.കൺവീനർ ഹാരിസ് പഴയങ്ങാടി തയാറാക്കിയ ഗിഫ്റ്റ് വൗച്ചറുകൾ ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫ് പ്രതിനിധി അൻവർ കണ്ണൂർ സഹായ സമിതി ആക്ഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി മെമ്പർ നവാസ് കുണ്ടറക്ക് കൈമാറി. ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ സൈനൽ, സലീം,ആക്ഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി മെമ്പർ സുബൈർ കണ്ണൂർ എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Manama FireBahrain NewsBKSF
    News Summary - Manama fire; BKSF hand to the victims
