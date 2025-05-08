Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2025 10:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2025 10:50 AM IST
മുൻ ഭാര്യയെ അപമാനിച്ച് സന്ദേശമയച്ച വ്യക്തിക്ക് 50 ദീനാർ പിഴtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Man fined 50 dinars for sending insulting message to ex-wife
മനാമ: മുൻ ഭാര്യയെ അപമാനിച്ച് സന്ദേശമയച്ച വ്യക്തിക്ക് 50 ദീനാർ പിഴ ചുമത്തി കോടതി. തന്നെ അപകീർത്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന സന്ദേശമാണ് അയച്ചതെന്ന യുവതിയുടെ പരാതിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനെതിരെ കേസെടുത്തത്. പ്രതി കുറ്റക്കാരനാണെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയ കോടതി പിഴ വിധിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. സന്ദേശത്തിന്റെ പകർപ്പടക്കമാണ് യുവതി പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story