Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2025 10:50 AM IST

    മു​ൻ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ അ​പ​മാ​നി​ച്ച് സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മ​യ​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് 50 ദീ​നാ​ർ പി​ഴ

    മു​ൻ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ അ​പ​മാ​നി​ച്ച് സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മ​യ​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് 50 ദീ​നാ​ർ പി​ഴ
    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ അ​പ​മാ​നി​ച്ച് സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മ​യ​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് 50 ദീ​നാ​ർ പി​ഴ ചു​മ​ത്തി കോ​ട​തി. ത​ന്നെ അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മാ​ണ് അ​യ​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ കോ​ട​തി പി​ഴ വി​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ​ക​ർ​പ്പ​ട​ക്ക​മാ​ണ് യു​വ​തി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsinsulting in social mediacyber crime
