Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2024 4:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 4:02 AM GMT

    മ​ല്ലു ആം​ഗ്ലേ​ഴ്‌​സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​ല്ലു ആം​ഗ്ലേ​ഴ്‌​സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല്ലു ആം​ഗ്ലേ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന്റെ (BMA) നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ജൂ​ഫ​യ​റി​ലെ സ്​​പോ​ട്ട് ക​ഫേ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഒ​രു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന ഫി​ഷി​ങ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    Bahrain News Mallu anglers
