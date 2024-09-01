Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 4:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 4:48 AM GMT

    മാ​ൽ​ക്കി​യ​യി​ലെ ഫാ​മി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: മാ​ൽ​ക്കി​യ​യി​ലെ ഫാ​മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ൾ വ​ന്ന​യു​ട​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​തി​വേ​ഗം എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. 15 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും 48 ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​ദ്രു​തം ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട​ത് അ​പ​ക​ടം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:RescuedBahrain NewsMalkiya Farm Fire
    News Summary - Malkiya farm fire- Four people were rescued
