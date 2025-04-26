Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    26 April 2025 12:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    26 April 2025 12:00 AM IST

    വിവാഹത്തിനായി നാട്ടിൽ പോകാനുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പിനിടെ തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    വിവാഹത്തിനായി നാട്ടിൽ പോകാനുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പിനിടെ തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മനാമ: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് നിയാസ് (30) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഒരാഴ്ച സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    വെന്‍റിലേറ്ററിൽ തുടരുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ സെയിൽസ് മാനായി ജോലിചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. വിവാഹം ഉറപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നതായും അതിനായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകാനുള്ള തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകൾ നടത്തിയിരുന്നതുമായാണ് വിവരം. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ്, മാതാവ്: നദീറ, സഹോദരൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് നിഷാദ്.



