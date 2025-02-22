Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ ഷോ;...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:01 AM IST

    ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ ഷോ; ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യി​ൽ നേ​ട്ടം കൊ​യ്ത് ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ ഷോ; ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യി​ൽ നേ​ട്ടം കൊ​യ്ത് ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് സി.​പി

    മ​നാ​മ : ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷാ​ക​ർ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ വേ​ൾ​ഡി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ ഷോ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ഴി​വ് തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ച് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് സി.​പി.

    ശൈ​ഖ സ​ബീ​ക ബി​ൻ​ത് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ക​പ്പി​ൽ പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ലാ​ൻ​ഡ്സ്കേ​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും, ക്ലോ​സ്-​അ​പ് പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ലി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും, ക്ലോ​സ് അ​പ്പി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വു​മാ​യി മി​ക​ച്ച നേ​ട്ട​മാ​ണ് കൂ​ത്തു​പ​റ​മ്പ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsBahrain International Garden Show
    News Summary - Malayali won prize in garden show photography competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X