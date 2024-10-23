Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 5:33 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 5:33 PM GMT

    വിസിറ്റ് വിസയിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ യുവതി മരിച്ചു

    വിസിറ്റ് വിസയിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ യുവതി മരിച്ചു
    മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ബീമാപ്പള്ളി കുഴിവിളാകം ടിസി 45/ 1538 ൽ രേവതി (34) ആണ് നിര്യാതയായത്. വിസിറ്റിങ് വിസയിലാണ് ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയത്.

    പ്രമേഹ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖം മൂർച്ഛിച്ചതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് രണ്ടുമാസമായി സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ഐ.സി. ആർ.എഫിന്റെയും ഹോപ് ബഹ്റൈന്റെയും ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്നു.

    TAGS:ObituaryBahrain News
    News Summary - Malayali woman dies in Bahrain
