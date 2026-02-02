Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2026 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2026 11:13 AM IST

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ഇ​ടു​ക്കി തൊ​ടു​പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബേ​സി​ൽ ജോ​ർ​ജ് (12) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    ബേ​സി​ൽ ജോ​ർ​ജ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഇ​ടു​ക്കി തൊ​ടു​പു​ഴ അ​മ​യ​പ്ര ഉ​ടു​മ്പ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജോ​ർ​ജ് മെ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബി​നു​വി​ന്റെ​യും ബി​ന്ദു ​ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ ബേ​സി​ൽ ജോ​ർ​ജ് (12) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    വാ​ദി ക​ബീ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ ഏ​ഴാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ്. വാ​ദി ക​ബീ​റി​ലെ അ​പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കൗ​ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എം​ബാ​മി​ങ് പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​റി​ൽ ​കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

