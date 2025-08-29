Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 8:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 8:16 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ന​ഴ്സ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​നു റോ​സ് ജോ​ഷി

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി aന​ഴ്സ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. കോ​ട്ട​യം പാ​ലാ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി അ​നു റോ​സ് ജോ​ഷി (25) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ശാ​രീ​രി​ക അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത​ക​ളെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​കി​ത്സ തേ​ടി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ന​ഴ്സാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു​പു​റ​മേ ഒ​രു സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​യും സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നു​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​യാ​ണ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart Attackmalayali nursedies
    News Summary - Malayali nurse dies of heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X