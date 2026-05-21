Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2026 2:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2026 2:08 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സെലിൻ ജോൺ

    മനാമ: മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ മാലാപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിനി സെലിൻ ജോൺ (52) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.

    സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ നഴ്സ് ആയി ജോലിചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ് ജെയിംസ് ജോസഫും ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. മക്കൾ: അലീന (ബി.ഡി.എസ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി), അൽക്ക (നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malappuram nativepasses awayBahrain
    News Summary - Malappuram native passes away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X