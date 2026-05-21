മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2026 2:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2026 2:08 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Malappuram native passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ മാലാപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശിനി സെലിൻ ജോൺ (52) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.
സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ നഴ്സ് ആയി ജോലിചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ് ജെയിംസ് ജോസഫും ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയാണ്. മക്കൾ: അലീന (ബി.ഡി.എസ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി), അൽക്ക (നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ).
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