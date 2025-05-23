Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 May 2025 6:58 AM IST
23 May 2025 6:58 AM IST
മൈത്രി ബഹ്റൈൻ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
News Summary - Maitri Bahrain expressed condolences to maitri bahrain chief cordinator sunil babu's father
മനാമ: മൈത്രി ബഹ്റൈൻ ചീഫ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ സുനിൽ ബാബുവിന്റെ പിതാവ് അമ്പാട്ടുപറമ്പിൽ എ.എച്ച്. മുസ്തഫ (77)യുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ മൈത്രി ബഹ്റൈന്റെ അഗാധമായ ദുഃഖവും അനുശോചനവും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. മക്കൾ: സജിതമോൾ (ഹൈകോർട്ട്), സജിമോൻ (ട്രാവൽസ്), സുനിൽ ബാബു (ബഹ്റൈൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: നാസർ (ഹൈകോർട്ട്), സജിത (ട്രാവൽസ്), ആമിന (ഇബ്നുൽഹൈതം സ്കൂൾ, ബഹ്റൈൻ).
