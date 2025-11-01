Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Nov 2025 4:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Nov 2025 4:14 PM IST
മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. വിബിത ബാബുവിന്റെ സഹോദരൻ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Mahila Congress State Secretary Adv. Vibitha Babu's brother passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശിയും മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. വിബിത ബാബുവിന്റെ സഹോദരനുമായ വിബിൻ എം. ബാബു (45) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
കുന്നംതാനം മുല്ലക്കൽ പരേതനായ ബാബു തോമസിന്റെയും വത്സമ്മ ബാബുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സെൽമ. കാരക്കൽ മണമേൽ കുടുംബാഗമാണ്.
