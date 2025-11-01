Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 4:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 4:14 PM IST

    മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. വിബിത ബാബുവിന്റെ സഹോദരൻ ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. വിബിത ബാബുവിന്റെ സഹോദരൻ ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വിബിൻ എം. ബാബു

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശിയും മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി അഡ്വ. വിബിത ബാബുവിന്റെ സഹോദരനുമായ വിബിൻ എം. ബാബു (45) ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    കുന്നംതാനം മുല്ലക്കൽ പരേതനായ ബാബു തോമസിന്റെയും വത്സമ്മ ബാബുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സെൽമ. കാരക്കൽ മണമേൽ കുടുംബാഗമാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Passed AwayThiruvalla NativeBahrain News
    News Summary - Mahila Congress State Secretary Adv. Vibitha Babu's brother passes away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X